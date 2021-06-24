ST News Night: S'pore's reopening road map - what you can expect

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Singapore is preparing a road map for dealing and living with Covid-19, as it hopes to manage it like other endemic diseases as long as enough people are vaccinated. The nation aims to fully vaccinate at least two-thirds of the population by National Day on Aug 9.

It will also ramp up vaccinations from June 26, with a target of administering 80,000 doses daily - significantly higher than the 47,000 today.