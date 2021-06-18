ST News Night: S'pore's reopening on June 21 recalibrated

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The next stage of Singapore's reopening will not proceed as planned. Ministers announced on Friday (June 18) that the scope of the second stage of reopening under phase 3 (Heightened Alert) has been revised in the light of the latest outbreaks.