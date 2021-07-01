ST News Night: S'pore's next relaxation of Covid-19 measures expected on July 12

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

The next relaxation of Covid-19 measures is expected on July 12, as part of a three-step plan for the country's further reopening that could potentially see Singapore transitioning to a new normal, as well as leisure travel returning by the end of the year.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ST's senior health correspondent Salma Khalik on Thursday (July 1), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also said that this relaxation of measures is less dependent on vaccination rates, and more on whether Covid-19 clusters are under control.