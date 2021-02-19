ST News Night: S'pore's general population to get Covid-19 vaccine from April

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Tonight's top story is an update on the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out in Singapore. Starting Monday (Feb 22), seniors above 70 will be vaccinated, with those aged between 60 and 69 next in line from end-March. The rest of the Singapore population will get their vaccine from April.

Also, the founder of a modelling and escort agency, who arranged for models to provide sexual services to customers and kept a portion of the earnings, has been jailed and fined.