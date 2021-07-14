ST News Night: S'pore's Covid-19 cases at 10-month high; KTV cluster 'troubling'

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has warned that the new KTV cluster in Singapore will continue to grow, after a huge spike in cases.

He urged those who visited KTV lounges or interacted with hostesses in the last two weeks to come forward and get tested.