ST News Night: S'pore's A330 tanker aircraft to head to aid US evacuation from Afghanistan

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.
This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.
Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.
The Republic of Singapore Air Force is sending its A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport and crew to help in the ongoing United States evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. This follows the US formally accepting Singapore's offer of assistance when US Vice-President Kamala Harris was in Singapore this week.