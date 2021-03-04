ST News Night: S'poreans urged to leave Myanmar as clashes escalate

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Here's what you need to know today. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to Myanmar where civilians protesting the Feb 1 military coup have clashed with security forces across the country.

This comes after 38 people were killed on Wednesday (March 3) in what was the bloodiest day since the coup.

In other news, owners of future HDB flats built under Singapore's new housing model in prime areas may see a longer minimum occupation period - more than the current 5 years.

And Disney's latest animated film Raya And The Last Dragon will launch in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier access tomorrow. Sneaks for the film have also started in cinemas.