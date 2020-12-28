ST News Night: S'poreans react to phase 3 of reopening

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

News Night's top story for Monday (Dec 28) - Singapore has transitioned to the long-awaited phase 3 of its reopening, with restrictions being relaxed. We find out how Singaporeans are reacting to the "new normal", which include the ability to gather in slightly larger groups.

Also making the news - Fairprice extends discounts for Pioneer and Merdeka seniors. Meanwhile, radio DJ Sonia Chew has been dropped from hosting Mediacorp's annual countdown show amid investigations into whether Covid-19 safe distancing regulations were breached at a birthday party for actor Jeffrey Xu.