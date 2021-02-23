ST News Night: S'porean student in Australia sentenced over child sex doll

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Monday's (Feb 22) top story is the Singaporean student sentenced to 11 months jail in Australia, for importing a child sex doll in 2019 and possessing child abuse material.

Meanwhile, Chinese national Chen Jianhua, who stabbed his girlfriend with a knife and bit off part of her earlobe in a 2019 attack outside Muthu's Curry restaurant, has been sentenced to 5 and 1/2 years jail.

Also, Ms Raybe Oh - the woman who tried to save her boyfriend in the Tanjong Pagar accident - is out of intensive care and conscious. She is in a high dependency ward at Singapore General Hospital.