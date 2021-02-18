ST News Night: S'porean man suffers cardiac arrest after getting Covid-19 jab; no indication events are linked

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Tonight's (Feb 18) top story is on a 72-year-old man who has been admitted to the intensive care unit at the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) on Tuesday night, after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine earlier that day. According to TTSH’s initial assessment, there is no indication that his cardiac arrest was due to Covid-19 vaccination.

In other news, the founder of Sugarbook, a sugar daddy dating site, has been arrested by Malaysian police.

Meanwhile, Miss Loke Xiao Li, who was killed after a tree fell on her in Marsiling Park on Thursday, is fondly remembered by friends.

The 38-year-old was a senior technical coordinator at Mediacorp.