ST News Night: S'porean couple wanted in Taiwan for allegedly dumping body of baby

News Night's top story for Wednesday (Feb 17) - the Taiwan authorities have issued an arrest warrant against a Singaporean couple for allegedly dumping the body of a newborn baby girl in a food recycling bin in Taipei in 2019.

Separately, a woman was murdered late on Tuesday night. She was found lying motionless with multiple stab wounds at the void deck of a HDB block in Jurong East. A 35-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident, said the police.