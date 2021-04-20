ST News Night: S'pore updates Covid-19 border measures

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

In Tuesday's (April 20) headlines, Singapore's Ministry of Health has updated travel measures for travellers entering Singapore from India, Hong Kong, the UK and South Africa.

They include an additional 7-day Stay Home Notice following their 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities for travellers from India.

Meanwhile, the compulsory use of SafeEntry Gateway devices in places with large numbers of visitors started on Monday.

Malls, cinemas, supermarkets and hospitals are among more than 2,700 locations that are equipped with the new SafeEntry system.

And, a 33-year-old man travelling on the back of a lorry carrying migrant workers has died after the vehicle collided with a stationary tipper truck along the Pan-Island Expressway this morning.