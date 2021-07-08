ST News Night: S'pore to step up Covid-19 wastewater surveillance

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The number of sites under wastewater testing surveillance for Covid-19 is set to double from the current 200 by next year. They include residential areas, student hostels, nursing homes and workers' dormitories.

The Nov 21-Dec 2 South-east Asia Games has been postponed to next year, with a new date yet to be determined.