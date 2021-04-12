ST News Night: S'pore to review cycling on roads

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Singapore will review existing regulations governing road cyclists, and study whether they should be licensed and take theory tests. This comes on the back of a recent spate of complaints about errant road cyclists.

Meanwhile, walking, cycling and kayaking tours can accommodate up to 50 people - up from the previous limit of 20 - as the Singapore Tourism Board eases some restrictions.

Also in the news - the National University of Singapore has expelled a student after he allegedly filmed two female students without their consent while engaging separately in sexual acts with them.

Director Chloe Zhao's Nomadland has also emerged the big winner at the Bafta Awards - Britain's equivalent of the Oscars.