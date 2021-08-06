ST News Night: S'pore to ease Covid-19 rules; dining in resumes on Aug 10

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Singapore will allow people to dine at eateries in groups of up to five from next Tuesday (Aug 10) if they are fully vaccinated. This is the first step of the country's road map towards reopening its economy.

Those who are not vaccinated but have valid negative pre-event test results will be allowed to join such groups of five, as well as those who have recovered from Covid-19.

Everyone can dine-in at hawker centres and coffee shops regardless of their vaccination status - but only in groups of two people.