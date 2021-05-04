ST News Night: S'pore returns to phase 2 of reopening amid rising Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Singapore will essentially move back to phase 2 of its reopening from May 8 to 30, with various social and workplace restrictions being reintroduced to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the wider community. These measures include a cap on five people for social gatherings, down from eight currently. Employers must also ensure that no more than 50 per cent of employees who are able to work from home are in the office at any one time.

The mandatory use of TraceTogether at places with higher footfall or where people are likely to be in close proximity for contact tracing will also be brought forward to May 17 - two weeks earlier than the original deadline of June 1. Other modes of SafeEntry check-in - such as scanning a SafeEntry QR code with a phone camera or the Singpass app - will be discontinued from May 17.

In other local news, the Istana Open House on May 13 will be cancelled due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

And Tuesday (May 4) marks Star Wars Day. To mark the occasion, streaming giant Disney+ announced that it will release a special Star Wars-themed The Simpsons short and a new original Star Wars series titled Star Wars: The Bad Batch.