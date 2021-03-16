ST News Night: S'pore residents can appeal to get early Covid-19 vaccination

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Here's what you need to know on Tuesday (March 16). Singaporeans and long-term residents under "very exceptional circumstances" will now be allowed to appeal for early Covid-19 vaccination.

The Health Ministry will consider the appeals of those who have an urgent need to travel overseas for formal education or to move overseas for work, or to travel to visit or care for a critically ill immediate family member, or for their own medical treatment if it cannot be accessed in Singapore.

And starting on Wednesday, individuals who suffer from serious side effects due to their Covid-19 vaccination can apply for financial assistance.