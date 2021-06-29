ST News Night: S'pore ramps up Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Those waiting for their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will now able to book an earlier appointment slot, as Singapore ramps up its roll-out.

Vaccinations will also be extended to non-Singaporeans from Wednesday (June 30), two days earlier than planned.