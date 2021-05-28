ST News Night: S'pore planning for possible future where Covid-19 is endemic

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

On Friday (May 28), Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that Singapore has started planning for the possibility that Covid-19 may become endemic here.

He also announced that an $800 million support package that includes enhanced wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme and rental relief will be rolled out to help businesses and workers cope with the impact of tightened Covid-19 restrictions.