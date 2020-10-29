ST News Night: S'pore opens doors to Chinese, Australian tourists

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Today's (Oct 28) stories include news that all travellers from China and Australia's Victoria state will be able to enter Singapore and not need to quarantine from next Friday (Nov 6), if they test negative for Covid-19 on arrival.

Other stories include an incident involving a large ceiling fan at a coffee shop in Tampines on Wednesday night, which saw two customers injured.