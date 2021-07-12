ST News Night: S'pore looks to legalise in-person social gambling

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is seeking to amend laws relating to social gambling, to cover a broader scope that will be technology-neutral. This includes legalising gambling among family and friends, which is recognises as a socially acceptable practice that presents a low risk to law and order.

Larger groups of up to five people will be allowed to once again dine in at eateries from Monday, as Singapore reopens further following an improvement in its Covid-19 situation.