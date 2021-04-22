ST News Night: S'pore goes on high alert as Covid-19 cases spike around the world

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

In Thursday's (April 22) headlines, Singapore is on heightened alert as Covid-19 infections continue to spike around the world. The Ministry of Health announced that eight local cases of Covid-19 variants have been detected as at April 20. All have been isolated with no further community spread.

Meanwhile, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors who have travelled to India within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter or transit here. This comes as India reported more than 300,000 new infections on Thursday.

Also, from June 1, digital check-ins for contact tracing at places with higher footfall or where people are likely to be in close proximity can only be done using the TraceTogether app or token. Other modes of SafeEntry check-in like scanning a QR code will be discontinued.