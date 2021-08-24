ST News Night: S'pore Covid-19 cases cross 100 mark again

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Singapore reported 116 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (Aug 24), of which 111 are locally transmitted. That is the highest daily count in over three weeks, since Aug 1.

Twenty-four of the new cases are linked to the North Coast Lodge dormitory cluster, adding to the 62 detected on Monday.