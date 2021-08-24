ST News Night: S'pore Covid-19 cases cross 100 mark again

Singapore reported 116 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (Aug 24), of which 111 are locally transmitted. That is the highest daily count in over three weeks, since Aug 1.

Twenty-four of the new cases are linked to the North Coast Lodge dormitory cluster, adding to the 62 detected on Monday.

