ST News Night: S'pore celebrities under fire for alleged Covid-19 breaches

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Wednesday's (Dec 23) top story is news that several celebrities had allegedly breached Covid-19 measures. Ah Boys To Men actor Maxi Lim's wedding is being investigated over Covid-19 breaches.

In addition, Mediacorp has apologised after three of its artists were spotted at a birthday bash with a large group of people.