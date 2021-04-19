ST News Night: S'pore borrows to fund deep tunnel sewers

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

In Monday's (April 19) headlines, the $10 billion Deep Tunnel Sewerage System, which is scheduled for completion by 2025, will be one of the nationally significant infrastructures that the Government intends to pay for through borrowing - something that has not been done since the 1990s.

Also, the Ministry of Manpower said it will carry out 400 worksite safety inspections targeting high-risk sectors including construction and manufacturing.

In sports, 12 European football clubs have signed on as founding members of a new European Super League (ESL). The ESL has been touted as a rival to Uefa's Champions League.