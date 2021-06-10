ST News Night: S'pore & Australia PMs on resuming two-way travel

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top stories as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met at the Istana on Thursday (June 10), marking their first in-person meeting in more than a year. Among other issues, they discussed the steps necessary to resume two-way travel l in a safe and calibrated manner.

Meanwhile, Singapore will move into phase three (heightened alert) starting June 14, with the gradual reopening to be done in two stages.