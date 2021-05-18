ST News Night: S'pore at a critical juncture in Covid-19 fight, says Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Just three days into a month-long Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) ministers said on Tuesday (May 18) that this is a critical period in Singapore's fight against Covid-19. "There is growing evidence that the new variants can spread through aerosolised particles, which means that all the precautions we are used to, in fact, may not be sufficient to safeguard against the spread of the virus, and we need even more stringent measures," said Education minister Lawrence Wong at a multi-ministry task force press conference.

And, various businesses in Singapore announce closures, both temporary and permanent. They include fashion retailer TEMT asd bubble tea chains such as homegrown brand LiHo.