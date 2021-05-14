ST News Night: Spike in local Covid-19 cases in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Singapore has seen the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters and unlinked community cases in the past fortnight.

On Friday, there was another double-digit increase in new community cases. This comes as the government announced that tougher rules will be introduced from Sunday - for a month - to try and curb the spread in the community.