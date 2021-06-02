ST News Night: Special access to Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine granted in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

On Wednesday (June 2), the Ministry of Health said Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine will now be allowed in Singapore under the Special Access Route.

It added that it is working out details on pricing, the informed consent process and safety of the patients who prefer to be administered with the Sinovac vaccine.

Also, US drug maker Moderna said it is preparing to halve the dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, from a 100-microgram dose to a 50-microgram one. This is so it can also be used to combat variants and inoculate children.