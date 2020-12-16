ST News Night: Some in Singapore are partying in large groups like there's no Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Wednesday's (Dec 16) headlines include news that illegal gatherings of large groups have allegedly been going on at Golden Mile Complex since June.

In other stories, lower- and middle-income workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will get more help under the new Covid-19 Recovery Grant. Private-hire and taxi drivers will also get higher payouts from next year, under the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund.