ST News Night: Some ERP rates to double during peak hours from April 12

Motorists will soon have to pay more when using two expressways during peak hours in the morning. The Land Transport Authority announced that Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates for some gantries located along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and Central Expressway (CTE) will be raised by $1.

The LTA said that the new charges will kick in from next Monday to manage congestion.

Separately, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said that Singapore residents aged below 45 may be able to Covid-19 vaccination appointments from June, if all goes well. Speaking in Parliament, he also noted that Singapore's supply of vaccines remains limited by the ability of vaccine manufacturers to deliver them, given the high levels of global demand.

Also in the news, history was made at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, with actors from ethnic minorities winning all four individual film categories for the first time.