ST News Night: Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine highly effective in Indonesia; S'pore still evaluating

An Indonesian study, which tracked 25,374 health workers in Jakarta, has found that the Sinovac vaccine protected 100 per cent of them from death. Singapore has said that it is still evaluating the vaccine for local use.

And Changi General Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital have put in place extra precautions after a staff member at each hospital tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.