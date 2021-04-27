ST News Night: Singapore tops ranking of world's best places to be amid Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Singapore is the best place to be right now amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Republic topped Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking this month, thanks to border curbs, a strict quarantine programme and one of the fastest rates of Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in Asia.

Meanwhile, flights from Singapore to Hong Kong have sold out after the relaunch of an air travel bubble slated to start on May 26 was announced. Demand was also strong for bubble flights from Hong Kong to Singapore.

Also making headlines - Primary School Leaving Examination entry scores for 139 secondary schools under a new scoring system were released by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday (April 27).

The new system takes effect when this year's Primary 6 cohort applies to get into secondary schools next year.

Also, in news trending online, a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1's worn by rapper Kanye West has been sold for a record US$1.8m (S$2.4 million). This is triple the previous record held by a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s sold last August.