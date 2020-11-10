ST News Night: Singapore to secure multiple Covid-19 vaccines when available

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

Today (Nov 10), Singapore's Covid-19 multi-ministry taskforce announced that the Republic will secure multiple Covid-19 vaccines when they are available, without relying on any particular one.

The taskforce also stressed it may not be possible to vaccinate the entire population. Depending on the nature of the vaccine, the ministry may not intend to, it added.

In other news, the Singapore Grand Prix looks set to return in 2021.