ST News Night: Singapore start-up PatSnap reaches valuation topping US$1 billion

Unicorns are the rarest of start-ups. And joining this exclusive club of companies valued at a billion dollars or more is PatSnap, a Singapore start-up. PatSnap's chief executive officer Jeffrey Tiong shares how he achieved the milestone on News Night.

In other stories, a cut in the insulation layer of a power cable along the rail extension and a rusted component in a circuit breaker led to the massive three-line rail breakdown last year, which affected about 123,000 commuters.

This was the conclusion of a months-long forensic investigation into the equipment faults on the Tuas West Extension (TWE) that led to disruptions on the North-South, East-West and Circle Lines.

And Singapore will soon be able to freeze-dry Covid-19 Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits locally by tapping on the technique used to preserve food.