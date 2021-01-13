ST News Night: Singapore expands Covid-19 vaccination programme

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

News Night's top story for Wednesday (Jan 13) - Singapore is stepping up its Covid-19 vaccination drive, with eight vaccination centres to be opened by the end of February. Two centres are already operational and another two will be ready next week. Shots will also be given at polyclinics and general practitioner clinics.

Seniors over 70 will also begin receiving their vaccinations earlier than previously announced - in late January instead of February,

In other major developments - 19 people were caught giving food to wild boars in Lorong Halus. Eight were charged in court on Wednesday, while another 11 will be charged over the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, messaging platform WhatsApp has sought to address privacy concerns brought about by an update to its terms of service. This comes as people flocked to rivals Telegram and Signal amid the debacle.