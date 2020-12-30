ST News Night: SIA pilot tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

News Night's top story for Wednesday (Dec 30) - a Singapore Airlines pilot who initially tested negative for Covid-19 upon returning to Singapore was confirmed as an imported case. He is one of the 26 new imported coronavirus infections announced today.

Also making the news - Singapore began its national vaccination exercise on Wednesday morning, with more than 30 healthcare workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases receiving the first of two doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

Meanwhile, a former Singtel employee has been sentenced to three months and three weeks' jail. Pleo Sherwin Cubos had shared personal details of six Singtel customers with a loan shark, despite knowing that he is not supposed to do so.