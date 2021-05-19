ST News Night: SIA Group posts record $4.3 billion loss

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

On Wednesday night (May 19), the Singapore Airlines Group reported a record net loss of $4.27 billion for the financial year ended March 31 after what it calls the "toughest year in its history".