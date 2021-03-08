ST News Night: SIA first in world to pilot Covid-19 travel pass in a trial

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Here's what you need to know on Monday (March 8). Singapore Airlines will be the world's first airline to use the International Air Transport Association's Travel Pass app in a trial. The app is a digital solution for the verification of Covid-19 test results, and it works by integrating Covid-19 testing with passengers' boarding credentials.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination drive has been brought forward for all elderly residents. The Health Ministry has announced that those aged between 60 and 69 will now get their invitation letters within the next few days. This comes as more supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine have arrived in Singapore.

Also in the news - seven women were inducted into the Singapore Women's Hall of Fame on Monday, as the country marked International Women's Day.