ST News Night: SHN-free travel may be a possibility in September

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Early September will be the next major milestone in Singapore's reopening road map.

Finance minister Lawrence Wong said that Singapore is expecting to vaccinate about 80 per cent of its population with both doses by then.

He added that when travel arrangements are in place, fully vaccinated people will be able to travel to areas where the Covid-19 situation is under control without serving a 14-day stay-home notice in a hotel.