ST News Night: Shangri-La Dialogue cancelled as S'pore battles Covid-19 outbreak

Yet another high-profile event scheduled to be held in Singapore has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation - the Shangri-La Dialogue.

It was previously announced that the dialogue would be a fully in-person event held within a bubble at Shangri-La Hotel.