ST News Night: SG Nasi Lemak admin jailed and fined

  • Published
    32 min ago

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Here's what you need to know on Tuesday (March 9). Liong Tianwei, an administrator of the now-defunct SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group that circulated obscene photos and videos, has been jailed for nine weeks and fined $26,000.

Meanwhile, scientists in Singapore have found that the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can help the body to produce antibodies and immune cells as early as 12 days after a single dose.

Also in the news - the Football Association of Singapore and Sport Singapore have unveiled a new plan to strengthen local football, in hopes of qualifying for the 2034 Fifa World Cup.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 