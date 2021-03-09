ST News Night: SG Nasi Lemak admin jailed and fined

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Here's what you need to know on Tuesday (March 9). Liong Tianwei, an administrator of the now-defunct SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group that circulated obscene photos and videos, has been jailed for nine weeks and fined $26,000.

Meanwhile, scientists in Singapore have found that the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can help the body to produce antibodies and immune cells as early as 12 days after a single dose.

Also in the news - the Football Association of Singapore and Sport Singapore have unveiled a new plan to strengthen local football, in hopes of qualifying for the 2034 Fifa World Cup.