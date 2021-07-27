ST News Night: Schooling fails to make 100m freestyle semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

In his first race at the Tokyo Olympics, Joseph Schooling finished sixth in the 100m freestyle heats and will not be going further in the competition after failing to qualify as one of the top 16 swimmers.

Clocking 49.84 seconds on Tuesday evening, he was more than two seconds slower than the fastest qualifier - Italy's Thomas Ceccon who led the field with a time of 47.71 seconds.