ST News Night: SAF to review 'outdated' PES medical classification system

News Night's top story on Monday (March 1) - more National Service enlistees will soon be able to take on operational roles within the Singapore Armed Forces, regardless of medical fitness. This comes as the SAF said that it is reviewing the way it classifies the fitness of servicemen for different vocations.

Separately, a 26-year-old Singaporean man who smuggled a gun from Malaysia to 'scare' rival gang members has been sentenced to seven years and 10 months' jail with six strokes of the cane.

Also making the news - an anaesthesiologist has claimed trial to four charges of molesting a woman. Yeo Sow Nam is a director of a clinic at the two Mount Elizabeth hospitals.