ST News Night: Royal Caribbean passengers disembark

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

The show is presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it will air live at 10pm on Wednesday (Dec 9) on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The top story is the final update on the Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas cruise, where an elderly passenger tested positive for Covid-19.

Since the ship docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre at 8am after its four-day cruise to nowhere was cut short, passengers on board the ship have been waiting to disembark.

They were only able to disembark from 7.30pm in groups and at different times to avoid crowding.

Other stories include news that a Singaporean man has been detained under the Internal Security Act for taking part in the Yemen civil war.

Additionally, a former deputy director at the Football Association of Singapore and his wife are among four people charged for conspiring to cheat the sporting body of more than $600,000.