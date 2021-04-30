ST News Night: Return of tighter Covid-19 measures in S'pore as cases spike

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

Tightened measures have been put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the community following a spike in new cases in Singapore. They will be implemented from May 1 through May 14, unless otherwise stated, and will affect malls, outdoor barbecue pits and campsites and attractions. The authorities are also urging Singapore residents to have no more than two social gatherings a day.

Addressing reporters at a press conference on Friday (April 30), members of the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 also pointed out that while Covid-19 vaccines might not be 100 per cent effective, they do work. They offer protection from the risk of severe infection and help reduce transmission.