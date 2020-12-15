ST News Night: Restrictions on workplaces may be loosened in phase 3

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Tuesday's (Dec 15) headlines include news that returning to the office may soon be on the cards for Singaporeans. Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said that restrictions on workers returning to offices may be relaxed as the country moves to phase 3.

In other stories, Singapore and Vietnam are planning to launch a green lane for business and official travel by the start of next year. Meanwhile, footballers Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Pele among those named in the Ballon d'Or dream team.