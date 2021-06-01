ST NEWS NIGHT: Record number of million-dollar HDB flats sold this year

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

On Monday (June 1), demand for million-dollar HDBs appears to be growing despite the pandemic, with 87 of such flats sold in the first five months of 2021. This is so far the highest number of million-dollar flats sold in a year on record.

While there is demand for such flats, it remains a reality that everyday Singaporeans have been hit hard by the pandemic.

About 1.4 million lower-income Singaporeans will receive goods and services tax (GST) voucher cash payouts from this month, said the Ministry of Finance. Some 950,000 HDB households will also receive their quarterly GST Voucher - U-Save rebates and special payment in July.