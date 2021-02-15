ST News Night: Questions arise over Tanjong Pagar car crash tragedy

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

ST's Senior Transport Correspondent Christopher Tan joins News Night on Monday (Feb 15) to address questions about the horrific crash in Tanjong Pagar that claimed five young lives on Saturday.

In other news, a 37-year-old public servant has been arrested for allegedly leaking a police lookout message that identified the suspect of the Tampines stabbing incident last Wednesday.