ST News Night: 'Pump and dump' stock-buying scams on the rise in Singapore

Police say they have seen a resurgence in 'pump and dump' scams, where fraudsters hype up the price of a company's shares by sharing fake or greatly exaggerated positive news. Unwitting victims who buy the shares are left counting their losses when scammers sell their holdings for profit.

Across the Causeway, Malaysia's King has asked Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to bring forward a parliamentary vote of confidence - initially scheduled for early September.